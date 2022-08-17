U.S. traffic deaths hit 20-year-high in early 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths jumped
about 7% in the first three months of 2022 to 9,560, the highest
number of people killed on American roads in a quarterly period
since 2002, regulators said on Wednesday in a preliminary
estimate.
Traffic deaths have been surging since the start of the
COVID-19 pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said. In 2021, U.S. traffic deaths jumped
10.5% to 42,915, the most people killed on American roads in a
single year since 2005.
Traffic deaths have jumped after pandemic lockdowns ended as
more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior. Traffic deaths in the
first three months of 2022 are up 21% over the 7,893 deaths in
same period in 2020.
Outgoing NHTSA Administrator Steve Cliff said "we hoped
these trends were limited to 2020, but sadly they aren't."
Cliff announced last week he would step down to take on an
environmental position in California.
Safety groups wrote to the White House on Friday urging
quick action to find a replacement for Cliff.
Governors Highway Safety Association Director Jonathan
Adkins said "tragically, the U.S. is on its way to a third
straight year of surging roadway deaths. Another new report of
an increase in lives lost may feel a bit like Groundhog Day, but
we must not become desensitized to the tragedy of roadway
deaths."
In 2021, the number of pedestrians killed jumped 13% to
7,342, the highest since 1981 https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/documents/812502_pedestrian-and-bicyclist-data-analysis-tsf-research-note.pdf.
The number of people on bicycles who were killed rose 5% to
985, the most https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813298
since at least 1980, NHTSA said.
As U.S. roads became less crowded during the pandemic, some
motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets,
experts say, likely resulting in riskier behavior on the roads.
NHTSA research indicates incidents of speeding and traveling
without wearing seatbelts were higher than before the pandemic.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Bernadette Baum)