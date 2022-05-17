Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. traffic deaths in 2021 jump to highest number since 2005

05/17/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is pictured at twilight along 42nd St. in Manhattan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.5% in 2021 to 42,915, regulators said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate, marking the highest number killed on American roads in a single-year since 2005.

The yearly increase is the highest reported since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began using its current traffic fatality tracking system in 1975.

The number of pedestrians killed jumped 13% to 7,342, hitting the highest number since 1981 https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/documents/812502_pedestrian-and-bicyclist-data-analysis-tsf-research-note.pdf. The number of people on bicycles killed rose 5% to 985, the highest number since https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813298 at least 1975.

"We face a crisis on America's roadways that we must address together," said U.S. Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety said NHTSA must set new auto safety rules, calling for minimum performance standards for advanced driver assistance systems and requirements for adaptive beam headlights, improved hood and bumper standards and commercial motor vehicle safety upgrades.

NHTSA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since early 2017.

The chairs of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation Committee and subcommittee overseeing highways said they plan to hold a hearing on efforts in Congress to make roads safer. "The staggering number of deaths occurring on our nation's roadways is an ongoing crisis that demands urgent attention," said Peter DeFazio and Eleanor Holmes Norton a joint statement.

In January, USDOT released a strategy designed to cut the soaring number of traffic deaths on American roads.

Traffic deaths surged after pandemic lockdowns ended in 2020 as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior.

"An increase in dangerous driving - speeding, distracted driving, drug- and alcohol-impaired driving, not buckling up - during the pandemic, combined with roads designed for speed instead of safety, has wiped out a decade and a half of progress in reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths," the Governors Highway Safety Association said in a statement.

Traffic deaths in 2020 rose 6.8%. They are now up 18% over pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

NHTSA said the fatality rate in 2021 fell slightly to 1.33 fatalities per 100 million miles traveled, down from 1.34 in 2020, which was the highest rate since 2007.

One factor for the big jump in 2020 was that drivers who remained on the roads engaged in riskier behavior, NHTSA said.

As U.S. roads became less crowded, some motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets because of COVID-19, experts say.

NHTSA research findings from 2020 indicating incidents of speeding and traveling without a seatbelt were higher than before the pandemic. In 2020, the number of crashes fell 22% to 5.25 million and those injured fell 17% to 2.28 million even as deaths rose.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pN.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid COVID outbreak
RE
05:50pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.76% to 95.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.17% to 129.36 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pAllianz to pay $6 billion in U.S. fraud case, fund managers charged
RE
05:32pOil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.90% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS