U.S. traffic deaths in first half of 2022 hit 16-year high

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths rose
0.5% in the first half of 2022 to 20,175, the highest number
killed in the period since 2006, according to an early estimate
released by U.S. regulators.
Traffic deaths have jumped after pandemic lockdowns ended as
more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior. The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in the second
quarter, traffic deaths fell 4.9%, the first decline in
fatalities after seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year
increases in fatalities but still substantially above
pre-pandemic levels.
As U.S. roads became less crowded during the pandemic, some
motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets,
experts say, likely resulting in riskier behavior on the roads.
NHTSA research indicates incidents of speeding and traveling
without wearing seatbelts were higher than before the pandemic.
In 2021, pedestrians killed jumped 13% to 7,342, the most
since 1981 https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/documents/812502_pedestrian-and-bicyclist-data-analysis-tsf-research-note.pdf.
The number of people on bicycles who were killed rose 5% to
985, the most https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813298
since at least 1980, NHTSA said.
NHTSA lost its administrator earlier this month after Steve
Cliff took a senior position with the California Air Resources
Board and the agency is being run on an acting basis by its
general counsel Ann Carlson, who said despite the second quarter
decline "the number of people dying on roads in this country
remains a crisis."
Safety advocacy groups have urged the administration to move
quickly to fill NHTSA's top job, which was never filled under
President Donald Trump.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters last
week the administration is "actively working" to select a
nominee to fill NHTSA's top job.
Buttigieg said the United States needs safer drivers,
vehicles, roads and speeds.
"These deaths are preventable, not inevitable, and we should
act accordingly," Buttigieg said on Monday in a statement.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Marguerita Choy)