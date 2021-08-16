Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

08/16/2021 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a U.S. official said.

"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. U.S. troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians. (Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aIsraeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash -Palestinian official
RE
01:32aIndonesia proposes $188 bln 2022 budget with shrinking fiscal deficit
RE
01:29aAsia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles
RE
01:28aUNICREDIT : Morgan stanley raises target price to eur 13 from eur 12.5
RE
01:20aOil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:19aThai Q2 GDP thumps forecasts, but COVID-19 hampers recovery
RE
01:15aU.S. investors lean on blank-check firms in search for energy transition targets
RE
01:11aU.S banks walk tightrope of encouraging, but not mandating vaccines
RE
01:07aREFILE-UPDATE 1-Oil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:07aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh
4SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 bln buyout bid, open to higher offer
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to acquire Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million

HOT NEWS