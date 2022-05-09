Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. trucking downturn puts pressure on independent operators -Uber Freight

05/09/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trucks get refueled at a rest stop providing essential food and hygiene services to truckers who continue to work amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - A continued decline in on-demand trucking prices risks squeezing out tens of thousands of small operator-owned trucking companies that rushed into the market when rates were surging earlier this year, Uber Technologies Inc's head of freight said.

Surging diesel fuel costs and a leveling of U.S. consumer demand meant many owner-operator truckers would have to exit the industry if prices drop by a further 10% to 20%, Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, said in an interview.

Rates in the on-demand spot market, under pressure since early March, have dropped a further $0.30 on a per-mile basis in April, faster than the typical seasonal decline, Uber data showed.

"The first casualties are the small guys unfortunately, because the operational costs are higher so they're the first the first ones in and the first ones to go out", Ron said.

The unexpectedly sharp downturn in the U.S. spot market - which is used to handle demand peaks not covered by traditional trucking contracts - has investors worry about wider economic repercussions if the trucking slump depends and spreads.

Lured by high rates and desperate pleas by shipping and carrier companies for more long-distance truckers, more than 20,000 drivers entered the market over the past few months, including 9,000 in February alone, Uber data showed.

The trucking industry was now looking at produce season, underway in Florida throughout May, and beverage season during the summer to determine the impact on spot rates and driver supply, Ron said.

Uber Freight, which acts as a middle man connecting truckers with shippers, last year bought logistics company Transplace for $2.25 billion. That acquisition boosted Uber Freight's revenue in the first quarter to around $1.8 billion, and reached profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pStocks slide on growth fears, oil tumbles
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 12.64% to Settle at $7.0260 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pS&P 500 hits lowest since April 2021, Nasdaq down 4% amid rate concerns
RE
03:02pS&P 500 hits lowest since April 2021, Nasdaq down 4% amid rate concerns
RE
03:01pTREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after hitting 3-1/2 year highs on rate hike jitters
RE
02:58pCanada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger
RE
02:58pCanada to help Ukraine find options to export grain to ease supply worries -Trudeau
RE
02:55pCalifornia regulator to revisit proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy
RE
02:55pCalifornia seeking additional input into solar net metering refo…
RE
02:55pBiden unveils pact with internet companies to reduce prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
4Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..
5U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks

HOT NEWS