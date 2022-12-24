U.S. under a deep freeze Christmas weekend

leaving more than 800,000 without power, while also driving flight cancellations, as plummeting temperatures were predicted to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record to several cities.

HOCHUL: "Mother Nature threw the kitchen sink at us this time."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke of the deep freeze impacting her state:

HOCHUL: "...the Buffalo airport will be closed until at least 11 AM Monday. I think that is going to be, unfortunately, very disruptive to those who want to leave or arrive or spend time with family over the Christmas holiday. And also the roads are not safe. (FLASH) we have been hit with everything from wind and flash freeze and unprecedented velocity of wind, almost 80 miles an hour in Buffalo, and in other parts of the state, very high numbers as well as the snow, ice flooding. So, it's been a very tough one."

Blizzard conditions remained in Buffalo and its surrounding county on the edge of Lake Erie in western New York Saturday, where between 4-to-6 feet of snow will fall by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Around the country, fatal car accidents left at least 16 dead from weather-related accidents, according to media reports.

And... more than 2,500 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday.

The severe weather prompted authorities across the country to open warming centers in libraries and police stations while scrambling to expand temporary shelter for the homeless. The challenge was compounded by the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border by the thousands in recent weeks.