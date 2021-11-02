U.S. unveils crackdown on methane, starting with oil and gas rules

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday will
unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane
across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines
and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to
crack down on climate change.
The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction
Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in
Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's
second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim
leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to
curb emissions at home.
President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas
emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass
major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided
Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.
At the center of the plan his administration will launch on
Tuesday is a EPA proposal that will for the first time regulate
methane that spews from existing oil and gas operations. Oil and
gas account for a third of methane emissions.
"The timing of this is critical. As we speak, world leaders
are gathering right now in Glasgow and they are looking to the
United States for true leadership," U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told Reuters in an
interview about the plan. "This proposal is absolutely bold,
aggressive and comprehensive."
Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change after
carbon dioxide and has become a focal point at the Glasgow
summit. Its high heat-trapping potential and relatively short
lifespan in the atmosphere means cutting its emissions can have
an outsized impact on the trajectory of the climate.
The EPA proposal will require oil and gas companies to
routinely monitor 300,000 of their biggest well sites and other
infrastructure for methane leaks and repair them quickly when
found, according to a summary seen by Reuters.
Regan said the rule would not only have a swift impact on
climate but also improve air quality for low-income
"environmental justice" communities that live near oil and gas
operations.
The EPA proposal would also require oil drillers that
produce natural gas as a byproduct to sell it or flare it
instead of venting it into the atmosphere, and require upgrades
to equipment such as storage tanks, compressors, and pneumatic
pumps to reduce leaks.
The agency also said it will release a supplemental proposal
next year that would flesh out the regulatory text and possibly
expand the rule to include additional methane sources, including
abandoned oil and gas wells, gas flares, pipeline "pigging"
operations for cleaning or maintenance, and tank truck loading.
The rules would most likely take effect in 2023 and would
slash methane from oil and gas operations by 74% from 2005
levels by 2035, an amount equivalent to the emissions created by
all U.S. passenger cars and planes in 2019, according to the
summary.
The EPA's proposals require companies with well sites
emitting an estimated 3 tons of methane per year or more to
monitor for leaks quarterly, a threshold the agency said would
capture sites responsible for 86% of leaks.
Oil and gas industry groups had pressed EPA to exclude
smaller wells from the regulations, citing the sheer number of
such wells and the costs of the monitoring and repairs.
The administration's methane strategy includes a new
proposal by pipeline regulator PHMSA requiring companies to
monitor and repair methane leaks on about 400,000 miles of
previously unregulated gathering lines. Other U.S. agencies will
launch voluntary programs to cut emissions from industries such
as agriculture and waste management, according to a senior
administration official.
The plan also proposes new voluntary measures from the
Agriculture and Interior departments to tackle methane emissions
from other major sources, including landfills, agriculture and
abandoned wells and coal mines.
