U.S. urges Sri Lanka to make 'difficult' choices over China ties

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The United States is urging
Sri Lanka to make "difficult but necessary choices" to secure
its economic independence instead of choosing opaque practises,
a senior State Department official said on Thursday, in an
apparent reference at China deepening its influence over the
South Asian country.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka
next week as part of a wider trip that includes India, Maldives
and Indonesia with the main goal expected to be garnering
support in countering China.
Pompeo's trip comes a week before the Nov. 3 U.S. election
in which President Donald Trump has made being tough on China a
key part of his campaign to secure a second term. He has blamed
China for mishandling the spread of the coronavirus which has
killed 221,000 people in America and over 1.1 million globally.
Pompeo and other senior U.S. officials have kept a harsh
rhetoric on China, dismissing Beijing's investments across the
globe as "debt diplomacy" alleging that it leaves poorer nations
saddled with too much debt.
In a telephonic briefing with reporters, without explicitly
naming China U.S. officials warned the Sri Lankan government
about who they team up with for their economic partnerships.
"We encourage Sri Lanka to review the options we offer for
transparent and sustainable economic development in contrast to
discriminatory and opaque practises," said Dean Thompson,
principal deputy assistant secretary at State Department's
Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.
"We urge Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions
to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity,"
Thompson said.
China has been making increasing inroads into South Asia
with its Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at financing critical
infrastructure in dozens of countries across the world.
In 2017, Sri Lanka signed over control of a Chinese-financed
port and land around it to Beijing after incurring heavy losses,
to the alarm of the United States and regional power India.
