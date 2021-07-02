U.S. vacates main airbase in Afghanistan - officials

KABUL, July 2 (Reuters) - American troops on Friday vacated
one of the biggest military bases in Afghanistan, said a senior
U.S. defence official as part of the peace agreement with the
Taliban.
"All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left
the Bagram air base, said a senior security official on
condition of anonymity.
The closure of Bagram air base, 40 miles north of Kabul,
ends the U.S. military presence at Afghanistan's most
significant airfield which was frequently used to launch air
strikes against the Taliban and other hardline Islamist militant
groups in the 20-year-long Afghan war.
The base will be handed over to the Afghan defence ministry.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)