U.S. venture capital investments exceed 2019 despite pandemic gloom

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Despite an initial freeze in investments
early in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. venture
capital funding this year has already overtaken 2019 levels as
many tech companies got a boost from remote work and an
e-commerce boom.
U.S. venture capital investments as of Dec. 1 totaled $139.6
billion across 9,898 deals, compared with $137.3 billion across
12,189 deals last year, according to previously unreleased data
from PitchBook.
That makes 2020 the third straight year for U.S. venture
capital investments to exceed the $100 billion mark.
Several investors have said that they are betting the
pandemic will have the lasting effect of pushing more economic
activity online, making up for the businesses boarding up on
Main Street.
The investors added that they are investing in startups that
aim to enable the further digitization of sectors like banking,
retail and healthcare.
Fintech was a big focus for U.S. venture capital investors
in 2020 with trading app Robinhood Markets Inc raising more than
$1.2 billion over two deals, alternative lending company Affirm
raising $500 million and digital bank Chime raising $485
million.
Other big rounds of funding this year include autonomous
driving company Waymo, which raised $3 billion, and Elon Musk's
rocket company SpaceX, which raised $1.9 billion.
