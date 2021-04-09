Log in
U.S. wants 'full confidence' before some 737 MAX planes return to air

04/09/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said regulators want to ensure "full confidence" in dozens of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes that halted flights on Friday before they return to service.

U.S. airlines halted the use of more than 65 Boeing 737 MAX planes after Boeing recommended the step over a production issue that could impact the operation of a backup power control unit.

Buttigieg said the issue was not related to the issues involved in the two fatal 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane's 20-month grounding.

"We need to make sure there is full confidence before these specific aircraft return to the air and that's what the (Federal Aviation Administration) will be closely monitoring," Buttigieg said at a White House briefing. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
