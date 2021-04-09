U.S. wants 'full confidence' before some 737 MAX planes return to air

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg said regulators want to ensure "full
confidence" in dozens of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes that
halted flights on Friday before they return to service.
U.S. airlines halted the use of more than 65 Boeing 737 MAX
planes after Boeing recommended the step over a production issue
that could impact the operation of a backup power control unit.
Buttigieg said the issue was not related to the issues
involved in the two fatal 737 MAX crashes that led to the
plane's 20-month grounding.
"We need to make sure there is full confidence before these
specific aircraft return to the air and that's what the (Federal
Aviation Administration) will be closely monitoring," Buttigieg
said at a White House briefing.
