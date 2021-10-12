Log in
U.S. watchdog to review efforts to ensure adequate air traffic controllers

10/12/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said Tuesday it will audit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) efforts to ensure adequate air traffic control staffing.

The inspector general's office noted that since March 2020, FAA has been forced at times to partially shut towers and radar control facilities because of COVID-19 cases and faces veteran controllers leaving for various reasons, including retirements. The audit will assess "FAA’s efforts to ensure that critical air traffic control facilities have an adequate number of controllers." (Reporting by David Shepardson)


