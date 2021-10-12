U.S. watchdog to review efforts to ensure adequate air traffic controllers

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department Office of Inspector General said Tuesday it will
audit the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) efforts to
ensure adequate air traffic control staffing.
The inspector general's office noted that since March 2020,
FAA has been forced at times to partially shut towers and radar
control facilities because of COVID-19 cases and faces veteran
controllers leaving for various reasons, including retirements.
The audit will assess "FAA’s efforts to ensure that critical air
traffic control facilities have an adequate number
of controllers."
(Reporting by David Shepardson)