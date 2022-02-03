Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop more than expected

02/03/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as COVID-19 infections subsided, suggesting that an anticipated slowdown in job growth in January was likely temporary.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 238,000 for the week ended Jan. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 245,000 applications for the latest week.

Claims increased from the beginning of January through the middle of the month amid an onslaught of coronavirus infections, driven by the Omicron variant. Business activity, especially in the services sector, was impacted by the latest wave.

The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed private payrolls declined in January for the first time in a year, raising a strong possibility that the overall economy shed jobs last month.

According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey published in mid-January, 8.8 million people reported not being at work because of coronavirus-related reasons between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10.

People who are out sick or in quarantine and do not get paid during the payrolls survey period are counted as unemployed in the Labor Department's survey of establishments even if they still have a job with their companies.

The government is likely to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month after rising 199,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Estimates range from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000. The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at 3.9%, underscoring tightening labor market conditions.

There were 10.9 million job openings at the end of December. Claims have dropped from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.

The recent labor market disruptions are likely over and job growth will probably pick up. The United States is reporting an average of 433,601 new COVID-19 infections a day, sharply down from the more than 700,000 in mid-January, according to a Reuters analysis of official data.

Underlying strength on the labor market was underscored by a separate report on Thursday from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showing job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers holding steady at 19,064 in January. Layoffs were down 76% compared to January 2021.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aAlphabet eyes $2 trillion value after blowout results (Feb 2)
RE
08:44aLagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
08:42aEthiopia's holy town of Lalibela struggles to heal wounds of war
RE
08:41aCNB increases interest rates
PU
08:41aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : Statement of the 1st Monetary Policy Commitee Meeting for 2022
PU
08:38aU.S. weekly jobless claims drop more than expected
RE
08:37aCanada Monetary Reserves Fall $2.21 Billion in January
DJ
08:34aBank of England hikes rates to contain inflation; pound jumps
RE
08:31aMeta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
RE
08:30aBiden says U.S. raid in Syria targeted leader of Islamic State
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
5Shifting central banks, glum Facebook status update reboot selloff

HOT NEWS