U.S. weekly jobless claims edge up; monthly producer price gains slow

That was reinforced by a report from the Labor Department on Thursday which also showed that the number of people on state unemployment rolls was the smallest in more than 52 years at the end of April. Companies are scrambling for workers to fill record job openings, which is helping to boost inflation.

"There is no change in the underlying message of a very tight labor market and employers unwilling to lay off existing workers in the face of extreme labor scarcity," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ended May 7, the highest level since mid-February. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 more applications received than previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 195,000 applications for the latest week.

Claims have been largely treading water since hitting more than a 53-year low of 166,000 in March. Economists blamed the second straight weekly increase on residual volatility in the data around moving holidays like Easter, Passover and school spring breaks. Strong increases in applications for claims in California, Virginia and Illinois offset a 9,811 decline in New York.

There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, and nonfarm payrolls rose by 428,000 in April, the 12th straight month of employment gains in excess of 400,000. Claims have dropped from an all-time high of 6.137 million in early April 2020.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 44,000 to 1.343 million during the week ending April 30. That was the lowest level for the so-called continuing claims since January 1970.

U.S. stocks opened lower while the dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were higher.

LONG ROAD TO LOW INFLATION

The Federal Reserve last week raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. The U.S. central bank, which started raising rates in March, is hoping to bring the demand and supply of labor back in alignment.

Tight labor market conditions are boosting wages, helping to keep inflation unbearably high. But there are signs inflation has probably peaked, at least when measured on an annual basis.

In another report on Thursday, the Labor Department said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% in April as gains in energy products slowed. That marked a sharp deceleration from March, when the PPI surged 1.6%. April's increase was in line with economists' expectations.

Energy prices rose 1.7% after shooting up 6.4% in March. Food prices climbed 1.5% after rising 2.5% in March. As a result, goods prices advanced 1.3% after jumping 2.4% in March. The cost of services was unchanged after vaulting 1.2% in March.

In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 11.0% after accelerating 11.5% in March.

The slowdown in monthly producer price gains follows a similar trend in consumer prices last month.

The government reported on Wednesday that consumer prices logged their smallest rise in eight months in April. The annual increase in consumer prices also slowed for the first time since last August.

But the road to low inflation will likely be long. Inflation by all measures is well above the Fed's 2% target.

Producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services climbed 0.6% in April after increasing 0.9% in March. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PPI rose 6.9% after accelerating 7.1% in March. The rise in underlying producer prices followed a similar trend with the core CPI.

"There are signs of cooling, though increases are still uncomfortably high," said Will Compernolle, senior economist at FHN Financial in New York. "The Fed has a long way to go to getting price increases closer to its target."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

