Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 09:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thousands line up outside unemployment office in Frankfort

(Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 840,000 for the week ended Oct. 3, compared with an upwardly revised 849,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 820,000 applications in the latest week.

Claims have stalled at historically high levels after dropping below 1 million in August as the government changed the way it strips seasonal fluctuations from the data. They are above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession, though filings have dropped from a record 6.867 million at the end of March.

Those continuing to draw benefits after their initial claim for assistance fell to 10.976 million in the week ended Sept. 26 from 11.979 million the week before. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast continuing claims at 11.4 million.

Labor market gains from the reopening of businesses are fading. Last Friday's employment report for September - the last one before the Nov. 3 presidential election - showed the fewest number of jobs created since the labor market began recovering in May. Roughly half of the 22.2 million people who lost their jobs in the early days of the pandemic remain out of work.

Economists are predicting a further slowdown in hiring through the rest of 2020 and into 2021, especially without another federal pandemic assistance package.

Prospects for that look increasingly bleak after President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with congressional Democrats this week shortly after being released from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he had been treated for COVID-19. While he later backtracked somewhat, top White House officials on Wednesday downplayed prospects for more relief before Election Day.

Meanwhile, progress containing the coronavirus remains elusive, with cases rising across much of the country and a surge expected in the fall, which could lead to the reimposition of restrictions on businesses in the hard-hit services sector.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aTeamSnap CEO Joins Top Sport Leaders at Aspen Institute Project Play Virtual Summit
SE
09:02aU.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high
RE
09:01aOPEC, in major shift, says oil demand to plateau in late 2030s
RE
09:01aBank of Canada Governor Says Pandemic-Related Stimulus Will Add To Vulnerabilities
DJ
09:01aCanada Housing Starts Tumble 20.1% in September
DJ
08:59aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell 9K to 840K In Oct. 3 Week -- Update
DJ
08:54aMastercard backs card issuing start-up Marqeta
RE
08:50aAMC to open more cinema theaters in the United States
RE
08:49aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell 9K to 840K In Oct. 3 Week
DJ
08:47aDomino's quarterly profit misses even as pandemic boosts pizza demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Spin Off Managed Infrastructur..
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group