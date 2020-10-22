Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. weekly jobless claims push lower; labor market momentum slowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 08:39am EDT
People fill out application forms before a screening session for seasonal jobs at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits declined more than expected last week, though they remain extremely high indicating a slowdown in the labor market and broader economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as the boost from fiscal stimulus fades.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 787,000 for the week ended Oct. 17, compared to 842,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 860,000 applications in the latest week.

Claims have been stuck above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession, though they have declined from a record 6.867 million in March. A more than $3 trillion rescue package early this year provided a life-line for many businesses, allowing them to keep workers on payrolls. It also lifted economic activity from the downturn, which started in February.

With funding depleted, businesses, especially in the transportation industry, are either laying off or furloughing workers as demand remains subdued.

Economists are predicting claims will remain elevated amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases around the country, which they say could lead to state and local government restrictions or more people shunning establishments like restaurants and bars.

Though Democratic House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are working out details of a new relief package, a deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 presidential election amid stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 221,000 Americans and caused the worst economic crisis in at least 73 years, could cost President Donald Trump a second term in the White House. Trump is trailing former Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in national opinion polls.

Last week's claims report covered the period during which the government surveyed businesses for the nonfarm payrolls component of October's employment report. Payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs in September, the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May.

A report from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed employment increasing in almost all of its 12 districts in early October, though the U.S. central bank noted that "growth remained slow." The Fed said "employment gains were reported most consistently for manufacturing firms, although firms continued to report new furloughs and layoffs." It described the economy as growing at a "slight to modest" pace.

That is consistent with economists' projections for slower growth in the fourth quarter after what is believed to have been a record performance in the third quarter.

July-September quarter GDP growth estimates are as high as a 35.3% annualized rate.

The economy contracted at a 31.4% pace in the second quarter, the deepest decline since the government started keeping records in 1947. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut to as low as a 2.5% rate from above a 10% pace.

The government is scheduled to publish its snapshot of third quarter gross domestic product Thursday.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:45aUnion Pacific profit falls on lower volume
RE
08:43aCOCA COLA : Sees 3% Currency Headwind on 4Q, 2020 Comparable Net Revenues
DJ
08:40aBritain protects pork pies, whisky and lamb with new scheme after EU exit
RE
08:40aSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PU
08:40aTOWER RESOURCES : Completes RC and Diamond Drilling Programs to Expand the Discovery Zone at Nechako and Test New Gold-Silver Targets
PU
08:39aJ D WETHERSPOON : UK's Sunak stumps up more help for COVID-hit businesses
RE
08:39aU.S. weekly jobless claims push lower; labor market momentum slowing
RE
08:38aSHIONOGI : Japanese drug firm Shionogi & Co. hit by cyberattack, data breach
AQ
08:37aHong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings
RE
08:35aOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q320 TRADING UPDATE
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group