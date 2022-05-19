U.S. weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969

* Weekly jobless claims increase 21,000 to 218,000
WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week, reaching a four month-high, potentially hinting at
some cooling in demand for labor amid tightening financial
conditions.
But the labor market remains tight, with the report from the
Labor Department on Thursday showing the number of people on
jobless rolls at its lowest since the end of 1969 in early May.
The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance as
it fights inflation has sparked a stock market sell-off and
boosted U.S. Treasury yields. Despite last week's jump in
claims, worker shortages could curb layoffs. There were a record
11.5 million job openings at the end of March.
"Recent layoff announcements merit watching for a shift in
business hiring decisions," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S.
economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.
"For now, demand for labor still appears to be strong and,
combined with lagging supply, should limit the number of
layoffs."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended May
14, the highest level since January. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast 200,000 applications for the latest week.
There was a jump of 6,728 in claims in Kentucky, while
California reported an increase of 3,315. There were also
notable gains in filings in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.
Claims have been largely treading water since hitting more
than a 53-year low of 166,000 in March. The rapidly tightening
labor market is generating strong wage gains that are helping to
fan overall inflation in the economy.
The U.S. central bank has raised its policy interest rate by
75 basis points since March. The Fed is expected to hike the
overnight rate by half a percentage point at each of its next
meetings in June and July.
Claims are down from an all-time high of 6.137 million in
early April 2020. Last week's data covered the period during
which the government surveyed employers for the nonfarm payrolls
portion of May's employment report.
Claims rose between the April and May survey period.
Payrolls increased by 428,000 in April, the 12th straight month
of employment gains in excess of 400,000.
Data next week on the ranks of the unemployed in mid-May,
will shed more light on the state of job growth this month.
The number of people receiving benefits after an initial
week of aid fell 25,000 to 1.317 million during the week ending
May 7. That was the lowest level for the so-called continuing
claims since December 1969.
There are also signs that manufacturing is slowing. A
separate report from the Philadelphia Fed on Thursday showed its
business conditions index dropped to a reading of 2.6 in May
from 17.6 in April.
But there were increases in measures of new orders, unfilled
orders and shipments at factories in the region that covers
eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
Inflation pressures at the factory gate also appeared to have
peaked.
The Philadelphia Fed survey's six-month business conditions
index slipped to a reading of 2.5 this month from 8.2 in April.
Its six-month capital expenditures index fell to 9.6 from a
reading of 19.9 in the prior month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani
Editing by Paul Simao)