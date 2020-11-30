U.S. weekly unemployment claims data flawed - government watchdog

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department is
inaccurately estimating the number of people filing weekly
claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, which
could make it difficult for policymakers to respond to the
crisis, a government watchdog said on Monday.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) in its latest
report highlighted backlogs in processing a record volume of
applications among issues behind the flawed data.
In response to the economic shock from COVID-19, the
government rolled out three federally funded temporary programs
for unemployment insurance (UI), expanding benefit eligibility
to people who did not qualify for the regular state UI and
enhancing benefits.
The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims publishes the
number of weeks of unemployment benefits claimed by individuals
in each state during the period and reports the total as the
number of people claiming benefits nationwide.
"DOL officials told GAO that they have traditionally used
this number as a proxy for the number of individuals claiming
benefits because they were closely related," the GAO said.
"However, the number of claims has not been an accurate
estimate of the number of individuals claiming benefits during
the pandemic because of backlogs in processing a historic volume
of claims, among other data issues."
Economists have complained about the accuracy of the data.
In August, the Labor Department changed the methodology it uses
to address seasonal fluctuations in the claims data.
The GAO recommended that the Labor Department revise its
weekly news releases to "clarify that in the current
unemployment environment, the numbers it reports for weeks of
unemployment claimed do not accurately estimate the number of
unique individuals claiming benefits."
It also said the department should "pursue options to report
the actual number of distinct individuals claiming benefits,
such as by collecting these already available data from states
from January 2020."
The GAO said the department had partially agreed with the
recommendations. It did not agree with the retroactive reporting
of the data as this could pose challenges to state UI programs
in implementing any new reporting requirements, especially
retroactively.
"Without an accurate accounting of the number of individuals
who are relying on these benefits in as close to real time as
possible, policymakers may be challenged to respond to the
crisis at hand," the GAO said.
Two government-funded UI programs will expire in December,
affecting at least 13.6 million Americans.
