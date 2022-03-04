Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports - White House

03/04/2022 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is looking at options to cut U.S. imports of Russian oil and weighing possible actions to minimize the impact on global supplies and impacts on consumers, the White House said on Friday.

The White House also remains in contact with U.S. lawmakers over the issue, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.

"We are looking at ways to reduce the import of Russian oil while also making sure that we are maintaining the global supply needs out there," Psaki said.

The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse noted that while the United States does not import much Russian oil, it is still reviewing a range of possible steps.

"What's really most important is that we maintain (a) steady supply of global energy," she said at the briefing, adding that the administration was "considering a range of options that we could take right now if we were going to cut" consumption of Russian energy.

Their comments come as oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.70% 117.86 Delayed Quote.47.08%
TIM S.A. -3.09% 12.85 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WTI 5.47% 115.184 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pRussian energy still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows
RE
03:28pU.s. treasury's yellen says guiding principle in developing sanc…
RE
03:16pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.21% This Week to Settle at $5.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pOil jumps 7% as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hopes
RE
03:08pHotel reservation website booking.com can no longer be used to b…
RE
03:04pLaw firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03:01pU.S. requires GM to fix headlight glare on 725,000 SUVs
RE
02:58pU.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports - White House
RE
02:56pRussian state communications regulator says access to twitter ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 3-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; Microsoft, EA ..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS