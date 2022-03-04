U.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports - White House

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is
looking at options to cut U.S. imports of Russian oil and
weighing possible actions to minimize the impact on global
supplies and impacts on consumers, the White House said on
Friday.
The White House also remains in contact with U.S. lawmakers
over the issue, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters
at a briefing.
"We are looking at ways to reduce the import of Russian oil
while also making sure that we are maintaining the global supply
needs out there," Psaki said.
The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of
crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from
Russia, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse noted that while
the United States does not import much Russian oil, it is still
reviewing a range of possible steps.
"What's really most important is that we maintain (a) steady
supply of global energy," she said at the briefing, adding that
the administration was "considering a range of options that we
could take right now if we were going to cut" consumption of
Russian energy.
Their comments come as oil prices have soared over the past
week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia
following its invasion of Ukraine.
