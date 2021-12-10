U.S. wheat bounces from lowest in a month; corn weak, soybeans firm

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded
from a one-month low on Friday, gaining 1.1% on a round of
bargain-buying and renewed interest on the export market,
traders said.
Soybeans also were firm but corn was weaker on a technical
setback.
News that Chinese buyers had booked a large amount of feed
wheat from France and Australia also raised the prospect of
importers stepping up purchases following the price fall in the
last week.
Chinese buyers have also booked French and Ukrainian barley
along with Ukrainian corn since last week to cover feed grain
needs, trade sources told Reuters.
A further planned rise in Russia's wheat export tax for next
week also kept attention on underlying strength in export
prices.
"U.S. wheat suppliers are left out of the party for now, but
I expect exports will pick up as long as the Russian export
taxes remain high," John Payne, a broker at StoneX, said in a
note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures
settled up 8-1/2 cents at $7.85-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat initially extended losses in overnight trading,
hitting its lowest since Dec. 9, following Thursday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that included increased
forecasts of world and U.S. wheat stocks.
CBOT March corn was down 1-3/4 cents at $5.90 a
bushel. The contract, which had risen in the three previous
trading sessions, turned lower after hitting resistance at the
high end of its 20-day Bollinger range, a level it has not
closed above since Nov. 1.
"Corn struggled to get momentum in either direction and
slipped in quiet trading." Charlie Sernatinger, global head of
grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.
CBOT January soybeans were up 3-1/4 cents at
$12.67-3/4 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton, Barbara Lewis and
Chris Reese)