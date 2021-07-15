U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat
futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as
drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian
Prairies.
Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush
data and corn eased after a three-session climb.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) September wheat settled
up 17-3/4 cents at $6.72 per bushel.
CBOT August soybeans ended down 5-1/2 cents at
$14.47-1/2 a bushel while new-crop November soybeans fell
3-1/4 cents at $13.80. Benchmark December corn finished
down 2-1/2 cents at $5.56-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat futures climbed on forecasts for hot, dry conditions
in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies that threaten the
production of spring wheat in both countries. MGEX September
spring wheat settled up 21-1/4 cents at $8.94 after
reaching $8.95-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the
spot contract since December 2012.
"Look at Minneapolis wheat; that says it all," said Tom
Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
Soybean futures sagged, especially the nearby August
contract, as monthly soy crushing data from the National Oilseed
Processors Association (NOPA) fell below even the lowest in a
range of trade expectations. NOPA said its members crushed 152.4
million bushels of soybeans in June, the smallest monthly crush
in two years.
A more modest crushing pace, coupled with slowing export
demand, signals that U.S. soybean supplies at the end of the
2020/21 marketing year might be less scarce than anticipated.
"The NOPA crush report suggested we may see USDA increase
the old-crop soybean stocks by 5 (million) to 10 million
bushels. But looking at it relative to other years, the
carry-out is (still) expected to be tight," said Terry Reilly,
senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
NOPA reported soyoil stocks fell for a third straight month
to 1.537 billion lbs, below most trade estimates. That figure
helped support CBOT soyoil futures, Reilly said.
Corn closed lower after a choppy, technical session as
traders awaited fresh direction. Rains this week should benefit
corn in portions of the Midwest and Southeast, but traders
continue to monitor dry conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)