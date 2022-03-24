U.S. wheat, corn, soy fall as Ukraine-Russia fighting enters second month

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
and corn futures fell on Thursday, with traders noting that the
market has already absorbed supply disruptions from the Black
Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago.
"It feels like the market has priced in that there will be
an issue with corn and wheat coming out of Ukraine," said Chris
Robinson, founder of Robinson Ag Marketing.
Soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by a round of
profit taking after three straight days of gains pushed the
most-active contract to its highest in nearly a month on
Wednesday.
Weakness in crude oil and falling global vegetable oil
prices added pressure on the soybean market.
At 11:16 a.m. CDT (1616 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May
soybean futures were down 10-1/2 cents $17.08-1/4 a
bushel.
A U.S. Agriculture Department report that showed weekly
export sales of soybeans fell to 399,300 tonnes, the lowest
since July and well below trade forecasts that ranged from
800,000 to 2.1 million tonnes, weighed on prices.
But a separate USDA announcement that showed private
exporters reported the sale of 318,200 tonnes of soybeans to
unknown destinations kept declines in check.
CBOT May corn was down 9-1/2 cents at $7.47-1/2 a
bushel and CBOT May wheat shed 11-1/2 cents to $10.94-1/4
a bushel.
Weekly export sales of corn totaled 985,600 tonnes, near the
low end of estimates for 900,000 to 2.2 million, and wheat
export sales came in at 523,000 tonnes compared with forecasts
for 200,000 to 900,000.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)