Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. wheat, corn, soy fall as Ukraine-Russia fighting enters second month

03/24/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday, with traders noting that the market has already absorbed supply disruptions from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago.

"It feels like the market has priced in that there will be an issue with corn and wheat coming out of Ukraine," said Chris Robinson, founder of Robinson Ag Marketing.

Soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by a round of profit taking after three straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest in nearly a month on Wednesday.

Weakness in crude oil and falling global vegetable oil prices added pressure on the soybean market.

At 11:16 a.m. CDT (1616 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures were down 10-1/2 cents $17.08-1/4 a bushel.

A U.S. Agriculture Department report that showed weekly export sales of soybeans fell to 399,300 tonnes, the lowest since July and well below trade forecasts that ranged from 800,000 to 2.1 million tonnes, weighed on prices.

But a separate USDA announcement that showed private exporters reported the sale of 318,200 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations kept declines in check.

CBOT May corn was down 9-1/2 cents at $7.47-1/2 a bushel and CBOT May wheat shed 11-1/2 cents to $10.94-1/4 a bushel.

Weekly export sales of corn totaled 985,600 tonnes, near the low end of estimates for 900,000 to 2.2 million, and wheat export sales came in at 523,000 tonnes compared with forecasts for 200,000 to 900,000. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.60% 119.76 Delayed Quote.55.86%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.55% 615.4798 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.96% 618.2723 Delayed Quote.52.81%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.78% 485.3 End-of-day quote.15.81%
WTI -1.69% 112.813 Delayed Quote.44.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pBrookfield in early stages of considering possible offer for UK's HomeServe
RE
12:40pU.N. General Assembly again overwhelmingly isolates Russia over Ukraine
RE
12:38pOPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
RE
12:36pWest united in support for Ukraine but EU split on Russian energy ban
RE
12:35pTotalEnergies, pressured on Russian gas assets, looks at North Sea, U.S
RE
12:35pU.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson edges closer to confirmation
RE
12:31pGLOBAL DIESEL SHORTAGE PUSHES OIL PRICES HIGHER : Kemp
RE
12:28pGerman gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
12:27pWest African court orders lifting of some sanctions against Mali
RE
12:26pConflict in Ukraine to hit Portugal's growth, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4Analyst recommendations: BAT, Hyatt Hotels, IAG, Oxy, Schnitzer...
5Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HOT NEWS