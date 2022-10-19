U.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures
fell on Wednesday as weak demand on the export market weighed on
prices.
Soybeans ended in positive territory, but concerns that
global purchasers will shift their demand for soybeans to South
American suppliers as soon as possible kept the gains in check.
"You can at least write a story on the beans that export
demand is still better than last year," said Mark Schultz, chief
analyst at Northstar Commodity. "It may not be as good as we
want and our window of opportunity is pretty narrow right now to
get the business."
Grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co projects
to increase its
soybean exports from Brazil's 2022/23 crop-year by 11%
, amid expectations that the country may have record
production, Luciano Souza, the company's sourcing director for
Latin America said.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures
settled up 1/2 cent at $13.72-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was down 2-3/4 cents at
$6.78-1/4 a bushel and CBOT December soft red winter wheat
was off 8-1/4 cents at $8.41-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat futures held support above the four-week low of
$8.32-3/4 a bushel that the most-active contract hit on
Tuesday.
Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report
to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and
550,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That compares with
211,823 tonnes a week earlier.
Corn export sales were forecast between 250,000 and 775,000
tonnes and soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8
million.
As risks to global supply, wheat traders are also monitoring
drought in Argentina and U.S. wheat belts, torrential rain in
parts of Australia ahead of harvesting, and a slow planting pace
in Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Devika Syamnath
and Andrea Ricci)