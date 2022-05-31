U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on
Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed
readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black
Sea ports.
Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while profit-taking
pulled soybeans off life-of-contract highs to finish lower.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) fell 70 cents to $10.87-1/2 a bushel, its biggest
daily decline since March 16.
Corn slipped 23-3/4 cents at $7.53-1/2 a bushel, while
soybeans lost 49 cents lower at $16.83-1/4 a bushel, after
reaching a contract-high $17.49-1/4.
Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate
Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as
shipments of Russian fertilizer, if western sanctions were
eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with the
president of Turkey.
"Whether it’s Ukrainian or outright Russian production,
(Putin) sees that as an opportunity to alleviate some of the
sanctions," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner
Group.
The conflict between top grain exporters Russia and Ukraine
since late February has roiled global grain markets and stirred
increasing worries over a global food crisis.
Climbing soybean futures overnight spurred farmer selling
and profit-taking as attention will soon turn from planting
progress to growing season weather.
Recent rains across the Northern Plains and Midwest have
prevented farmers from planting, as the ideal window for seeding
nears an end.
"Spring wheat planting might not be as robust," said John
Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities. "Same
with corn. I just doubt we’re going to see trade expectations
met in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop
conditions and planting progress report graded 29% of the winter
wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition by May 29, and pegged
spring wheat planting at 73% complete, versus the 5-year average
of 92%.
Corn planting reached 86% planted, just one percentage point
behind the 5-year average and ahead of analyst expecations,
while soybean acres were 66% seeded, one point below analyst
expectations.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David
Gregorio)