Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure; corn mostly firm, soy mixed

06/15/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Wednesday as the harvest of winter wheat advanced, with dry conditions expected to speed progress in the Plains, traders said.

Corn futures were mixed, with strong domestic cash markets supporting nearby July futures on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean futures were mostly lower.

As of 1:13 p.m. CDT (1308 GMT), CBOT July wheat was down 1 cent at $10.49-1/4 per bushel. July corn was up 6 cents at $7.74-1/4 a bushel and July soybeans were down 4-1/4 cents at $16.94-1/4 in choppy trade.

CBOT soft red winter and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures declined on seasonal pressure, with the K.C. July contract dipping to $11.25-3/4, its lowest since June 3. Weather forecasts in the southern Plains hard red winter wheat belt called for "favourably dry" conditions, the Commodity Weather Group said.

"We are at harvest for winter wheat, and that's going to keep it under some pressure. Because it is a small harvest, (futures prices) will probably bottom early in the harvest period, but we've still got to get a little farther," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Corn and soy traders were monitoring a hot spell in the Midwest, where the planting of both crops is nearly complete after a slow start due to cool, wet weather in April and May.

"Initially this hot and dry weather is going to be good for the crops; we needed it. But if it goes much longer, it will turn from good to bad in a hurry," Scoville said.

Meanwhile, fears of an economic downturn, fuelled by surging inflation and lockdowns in China to counter renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, have taken attention away from supply disruption in grains caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Global trends in inflation and growth are increasingly a concern, and worryingly, a recessionary base case is where many investors appear to be heading," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mark Potter and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41pUs two-year treasury yields fall to 3.21%, benchmark 10-year yie…
RE
02:39pUs treasury yields drop after fed's powell says doesn't expect 7…
RE
02:32pCrude oil futures extend losses, brent futures fall $3/bbl, u.s.…
RE
02:32pAnalysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons
RE
02:29pCrude oil futures extend losses, brent futures fall $2/bbl, u.s.…
RE
02:28pU.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure; corn mostly firm, soy mixed
RE
02:26pPakistan ends fuel subsidies for third time in a month to win cr…
RE
02:22pRussia expresses 'serious concern' to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikes
RE
02:20pAnalysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons
RE
02:17pINSTANT VIEW : Fed hikes rates by 0.75 percentage point, flags slowing economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS