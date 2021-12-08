U.S. wheat falls as weather improves; corn, soy firm after export deals

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Wednesday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in
key growing areas raised hopes that the crop will be in good
condition before it heads into dormancy, traders said.
"U.S. weather for wheat looks pretty good," said Terry
Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. "The
warmer temperatures are expected to maybe give wheat conditions
a bit of a boost."
Corn and soybean futures firmed, recovering from overnight
weakness after the U.S. Agriculture Department announced fresh
export deals for both commodities.
Private exporters reported sales of 130,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China, the fifth trading day in a row a flash sale
of the oilseed was announced, and 1.844 million tonnes of corn
to Mexico.
The impact of Mexico's deal was limited as the top buyer of
U.S. corn typically makes a big purchase of U.S. corn in
December.
At 10:30 a.m. CST (1630 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March
soybean futures were up 6-1/4 cents at $12.56-1/2 a
bushel. CBOT March corn was 1/2 cent higher at $5.86-1/2 a
bushel.
Expectations for a bumper crop of both commodities in South
America kept the gains in check. Forecasts have pointed to
improved growing weather in recent days, but parts of southern
Brazil remained dry.
Grain markets were cautious a day ahead of the USDA's
monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Corn and soybean markets are also assessing Tuesday's
announcement by the U.S. government of plans to scale back the
amount of biofuels that oil refiners were required to blend.
The wheat market is watching for an update on Australia's
harvest, with hopes that a drier spell in the coming week will
avert further quality damage.
CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures were down
11-3/4 cents at $7.96-3/4 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Marguerita Choy)