U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports lingers

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped
losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the
previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic
talks to unblock Ukrainian ports.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.22% at $10.43-1/2 bushel.
Corn shed 0.44% to $7.28 a bushel, while soybeans
edged 0.06% higher to $16.91 a bushel.
Talks of Russia opening Black Sea shipping channels to
Ukrainian grain vessels have pressured wheat prices this week,
although the market remains nervous about the possibility on
increased grains exports from the region.
"Hopes are high, but reality is harsh," a China-based trader
said, adding that prices were also supported by strong demand.
Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2
million tonnes, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said on
Wednesday, though lower exports are seen pushing stocks to
record levels.
Australia, which emerged as the world's second-largest wheat
exporter in 2021/22, is poised for a third year of near-record
wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across
its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global
inventories.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat
in an international tender.
Argentina's grain industry sold $4.2 billion in May, the
best month since monthly records started, the Argentine Chamber
of the Oil Industry and the Grain Exporters Center said in a
report on Wednesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is likely to
retroactively raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 above the
figure it proposed in December, Reuters reported, citing
sources.
Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybeans and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers
of corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts, traders said.
Global equities fell and the U.S. dollar advanced on
Wednesday after stronger-than-expected economic data was unable
to assuage investor concerns of high inflation and an impending
recession driven partly by rising oil prices.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)