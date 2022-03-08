U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn firm; soy strong

CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Tuesday, snapping a six-session winning streak, as the market
wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of
fellow grain exporter Ukraine.
Wheat prices hit the downside of their daily trading limits
during the session but closed well above those lows after
Interfax news agency said Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree restricting imports and exports of certain
goods.
Merchants and importers are seeking alternatives to
Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which usually account for about
30% of the world's wheat exports.
"We are seeing a drop in Chicago futures today but that
doesn't mean prices in the physical market will come down," said
Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage
IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Wheat supplies are tight and demand
remains absolutely strong."
While Ukrainian ports remain shut, deepening Western
sanctions against Moscow are discouraging importers and
shipowners from deals for Russian grain.
Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures
settled down 7-1/2 cents at $12.86-1/2 a bushel.
Corn futures ended firm after trading both sides of
unchanged, with the benchmark CBOT May contract rising
2-1/4 cents at $7.53.
Soybean futures were strong, rising 1.8% on expectations for
a bump in U.S. exports after a dry growing season in South
America.
"Soybeans are trading higher this morning supported by
strength in the crude oil market and the need for solid U.S.
planted acreage given that the Brazilian crop is increasingly
thought to be disappointing," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an analyst for
Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients.
The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its monthly
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which
will include its assessment of Brazilian production, on
Wednesday.
CBOT May soybeans settled up 30-1/4 cents at
$16.89-3/4 a bushel.
