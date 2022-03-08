Log in
U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn firm; soy strong

03/08/2022 | 03:30pm EST
CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday, snapping a six-session winning streak, as the market wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine.

Wheat prices hit the downside of their daily trading limits during the session but closed well above those lows after Interfax news agency said Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree restricting imports and exports of certain goods.

Merchants and importers are seeking alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which usually account for about 30% of the world's wheat exports.

"We are seeing a drop in Chicago futures today but that doesn't mean prices in the physical market will come down," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Wheat supplies are tight and demand remains absolutely strong."

While Ukrainian ports remain shut, deepening Western sanctions against Moscow are discouraging importers and shipowners from deals for Russian grain.

Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures settled down 7-1/2 cents at $12.86-1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures ended firm after trading both sides of unchanged, with the benchmark CBOT May contract rising 2-1/4 cents at $7.53.

Soybean futures were strong, rising 1.8% on expectations for a bump in U.S. exports after a dry growing season in South America.

"Soybeans are trading higher this morning supported by strength in the crude oil market and the need for solid U.S. planted acreage given that the Brazilian crop is increasingly thought to be disappointing," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients.

The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which will include its assessment of Brazilian production, on Wednesday.

CBOT May soybeans settled up 30-1/4 cents at $16.89-3/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.15% 128.34 Delayed Quote.67.11%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -2.02% 5556.059 Real-time Quote.-9.67%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.30% 621.6718 Delayed Quote.26.55%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.86% 669.078 Delayed Quote.57.80%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.82% 670.8678 Delayed Quote.23.91%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.28% 470.2 End-of-day quote.13.89%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 2.58% 124.245 Delayed Quote.68.45%
