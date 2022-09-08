U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; soy, corn also weak

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote;
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Thursday, settling back from a sharp rally a day earlier as
investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export
deal against prospects of a slowing global economy, traders
said.
Corn futures also were weaker despite growing concerns about
a disappointing U.S. harvest after dry weather in key growing
areas sapped crops of their yield potential.
Soybeans eased to their lowest since Aug. 4, but some
bargain buyers stepped in to the market to keep the losses in
check.
"I think today is a technical pullback," said Bill
Biedermann, a partner at AgMarket.Net. "We are losing
speculative interest in all commodities."
At 10:32 a.m. CDT (1532 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade soft
red winter wheat for December delivery was down 16-3/4
cents at $8.27-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir
Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by
a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to
revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive
shipments.
Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an
increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea
corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian
supplies.
Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to
tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by
threatening to curb demand.
"Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export
corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets
are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading
Research said in a note.
CBOT December corn was down 8 cents at $6.63 a bushel
while CBOT November soybeans shed 5 cents to $13.78-1/2 a
bushel. Soybeans have fallen in six of the previous seven
sessions.
