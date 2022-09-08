Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; soy, corn also weak

09/08/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote; changes dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, settling back from a sharp rally a day earlier as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal against prospects of a slowing global economy, traders said.

Corn futures also were weaker despite growing concerns about a disappointing U.S. harvest after dry weather in key growing areas sapped crops of their yield potential.

Soybeans eased to their lowest since Aug. 4, but some bargain buyers stepped in to the market to keep the losses in check.

"I think today is a technical pullback," said Bill Biedermann, a partner at AgMarket.Net. "We are losing speculative interest in all commodities."

At 10:32 a.m. CDT (1532 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for December delivery was down 16-3/4 cents at $8.27-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments.

Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies.

Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand.

"Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

CBOT December corn was down 8 cents at $6.63 a bushel while CBOT November soybeans shed 5 cents to $13.78-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans have fallen in six of the previous seven sessions. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.59% 676.75 End-of-day quote.14.08%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.16% 5469.51 Real-time Quote.-12.88%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.15% 547.5748 Real-time Quote.13.95%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.38% 546.9969 Real-time Quote.3.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.42% 435.3 End-of-day quote.5.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.67% 61.2454 Delayed Quote.-18.23%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.31% 826.5 End-of-day quote.7.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pBANK OF CANADA OFFICIAL : Higher Rates Needed to Avoid 'Damaging' Inflationary Cycle
DJ
11:59aTop civil servant at UK Treasury quits as new minister takes over
RE
11:57aGreece launches tender to lease regional airport
RE
11:52aNY FED OFFICIAL : 2019 experience will inform decisions on when to stop Fed quantitative tightening
RE
11:52aWashington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
RE
11:50aBank of Canada warns inflation more broad-based, risks becoming entrenched
RE
11:48aCzech plans to ease electricity price impact to cost up to $5.3 billion - minister
RE
11:46aPrince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
RE
11:44aCiti cuts peak UK CPI forecast to 11.7% after energy cap
RE
11:40aU.S. wheat futures fall after rally; soy, corn also weak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
3ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5Special Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more..

HOT NEWS