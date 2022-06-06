U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3%
on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to
shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key
grain export country.
The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market,
which was on track to snap a streak of four straight negative
sessions, while soybeans were close to unchanged.
Concerns about supplies from the Black Sea region were also
heightened by news that Russia had attacked Ukraine's capital
Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.
"The strike undermined the credibility of Russia’s claims
that it had no intention of blocking the flow of food-based
commodities out of Ukraine’s ports," Arlan Suderman, chief
commodities economist at brokerage StoneX said in a note to
clients.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there
could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine
by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could
secure the safe passage of its exports.
At 10:59 a.m. CDT (1659 GMT), CBOT July soft red winter
wheat futures were up 57 cents at $10.97 a bushel. CBOT
July corn was 15-3/4 cents higher at $7.42-3/4 a bushel.
Dealers noted Russian warships continued to control access
to Ukraine's Black Sea ports with Russian President Vladimir
Putin proposing that grain could be shipped via Belarus but only
if sanctions against Russia's ally were lifted.
"Russia is trying to put more pressure on the world to lift
sanctions by sabotaging world food supply," said Ole Houe,
director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON
Commodities in Sydney.
CBOT July soybeans were up 1/4 cent at $16.98 a
bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that
weekly soybean export inspections totalled 350,416 tonnes, down
13.2% from a week earlier and below trade forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel
Hunt in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu
Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)