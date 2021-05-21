U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the
crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said.
Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising
in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed
lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying
attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged
to a three-week low.
Traders noted slowing activity from soy crushers as well as
export buyers.
"High prolonged prices (are) finally starting to trim
overall demand as we head into the summer months," Arlan
Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note
to clients.
The most-active soybean futures contract dropped 3.9%
this week, its biggest weekly decline in four months.
Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled
down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were 1 cent
lower at $6.74-1/4 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at
$6.65-3/4 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the
most-active contract since April 21.
Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record
yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after
late-season rains.
CBOT July corn was down 5 cents at $6.59-1/2 a bushel.
The contract rose 2.4% this week after plunging 12.1% last week.
Forecasts for good crop weather in the U.S. Midwest added
pressure to corn futures.
"The weather is still wet to start the weekend up and down
the spine of the Midwest," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of
grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.
Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S.
Midwest in the next three weeks could boost harvest prospects
for recently planted corn, traders said.
