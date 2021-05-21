Log in
U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak

05/21/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said.

Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged to a three-week low.

Traders noted slowing activity from soy crushers as well as export buyers.

"High prolonged prices (are) finally starting to trim overall demand as we head into the summer months," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

The most-active soybean futures contract dropped 3.9% this week, its biggest weekly decline in four months.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were 1 cent lower at $6.74-1/4 a bushel. The contract bottomed out at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since April 21.

Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after late-season rains.

CBOT July corn was down 5 cents at $6.59-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.4% this week after plunging 12.1% last week.

Forecasts for good crop weather in the U.S. Midwest added pressure to corn futures.

"The weather is still wet to start the weekend up and down the spine of the Midwest," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.

Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S. Midwest in the next three weeks could boost harvest prospects for recently planted corn, traders said. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Will Dunham, David Goodman and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS