Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. wheat hits 9-week high on global supply concerns

09/14/2022 | 10:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to a nine-week peak on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns about tight global supplies despite an accelerating pace of grain shipments from Ukraine following a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal.

Soybeans and corn prices rose after two days of losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.81-1/2 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT, having touched its highest price since July 11 at $8.84-3/4 during Asian trading.

* CBOT soybeans rose 0.6% to $14.63 a bushel, while CBOT corn gained 0.2% to $6.83-1/4 a bushel.

* U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he was hopeful a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export arrangement would be maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia, despite Moscow's criticism of the deal.

* Despite the success so far of the food and fertilizer export deal, Guterres said an end to the Russia-Ukraine war was "still far away."

* The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September but volumes are still well below last season's levels.

* Seeking to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global stock markets stumbled for a second straight day on Wednesday as a reading on inflation did little to alter expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in fighting inflation.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Jul

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final Aug

0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jul

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Aug

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Sep

1230 US Import Prices YY Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Sep

1230 US Retail Sales MM Aug

1315 US Industrial Production MM Aug (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.24% 0.58613 Delayed Quote.9.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.67595 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.15301 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.06% 0.65854 Delayed Quote.12.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7589 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.46% 709 End-of-day quote.19.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.86486 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.99726 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.01% 0.010906 Delayed Quote.10.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.01258 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.60057 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.37% 561.1971 Real-time Quote.17.32%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.17% 576.575 Real-time Quote.10.42%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.17% 461.3 End-of-day quote.12.24%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.11% 0.867227 Delayed Quote.17.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 59.7113 Delayed Quote.-17.62%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.31% 853.75 End-of-day quote.9.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aU.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 bln by 2025 - study
RE
09/14China warns coal companies against dual contracts, keep prices stable
RE
09/14S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator
RE
09/14China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
09/14Louisiana judge cancels air permits for controversial plastics plant
RE
09/14Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption
RE
09/14Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
RE
09/14INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
09/14Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official
RE
09/14Typhoon Muifa downgraded to strong tropical storm, but rain, floods loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
2Westpac Banking : 15/09/2022 Westpac expands banking app with new tools..
3China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
4Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
5China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

HOT NEWS