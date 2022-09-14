U.S. wheat hits 9-week high on global supply concerns

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to a
nine-week peak on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns
about tight global supplies despite an accelerating pace of
grain shipments from Ukraine following a U.N.-brokered export
corridor deal.
Soybeans and corn prices rose after two days of losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.81-1/2 a bushel, as of 0207
GMT, having touched its highest price since July 11 at $8.84-3/4
during Asian trading.
* CBOT soybeans rose 0.6% to $14.63 a bushel, while
CBOT corn gained 0.2% to $6.83-1/4 a bushel.
* U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he was hopeful a
U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export arrangement would be
maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia, despite
Moscow's criticism of the deal.
* Despite the success so far of the food and fertilizer
export deal, Guterres said an end to the Russia-Ukraine war was
"still far away."
* The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in
September but volumes are still well below last season's levels.
* Seeking to avert a potential rail shutdown that could
disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, Biden
administration officials hosted labor contract talks on
Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute
rejected a deal.
MARKET NEWS
* A gauge of global stock markets stumbled for a second
straight day on Wednesday as a reading on inflation did little
to alter expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay
aggressive in fighting inflation.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Jul
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final Aug
0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jul
1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Aug
1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Sep
1230 US Import Prices YY Aug
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Sep
1230 US Retail Sales MM Aug
1315 US Industrial Production MM Aug
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)