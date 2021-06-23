U.S. wheat rallies on Plains weather concerns; soy, corn weaker

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Wednesday, led by gains in MGEX spring wheat contracts that
firmed on concerns that dry conditions in key growing areas of
the northern U.S. Plains and Canada could limit the size of the
harvests.
Soybean futures were lower as improving crop prospects in
the U.S. Midwest outweighed news of a fresh export sale to
China.
Corn futures were mostly weaker after the top U.S.
production state of Iowa received much needed rain, traders
said.
But crops in the northern U.S. Plains and parts of Canada
remained dry.
"The spring wheat crop is in bad shape, and the forecast
leaves it largely high and dry on both sides of the border,"
Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a
note to clients.
MGEX spring wheat for September delivery settled up
19-1/2 cents at $8.02-1/4 a bushel. CBOT September soft red
winter wheat, the most-active wheat contract that tracks
the crop being harvested in the eastern Midwest, was 8-3/4 cents
higher at $6.63-3/4 a bushel.
"The weather is a tale of two cities, the east is wet, but
the northern plains continue to be dry," Charlie Sernatinger,
global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital said in a note
to clients. "The word from the fields out there is that the
wheat is toast in the Dakotas."
CBOT November soybeans were 2 cents lower at
$13.00-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was 3-1/4 cents lower at $5.35-3/4 a
bushel.
"Rains across the Midwest will have helped crops, but to what
extent nobody knows," said one Melbourne-based grains trader.
The front-month July corn contract was 4-1/2 cents
higher at $6.64-1/4 a bushel after finding technical support at
its 50-day moving average.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Canberra; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci
)