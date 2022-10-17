U.S. wheat rallies on Ukraine export worries; soy firm, corn weak

CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Monday after posting sharp declines in three of the past four
sessions as intense fighting between Ukraine and Russia renewed
concerns about extension of the safe shipping channel for
Ukraine grain exports.
Russia on Monday told a top United Nations representative
that the extension of a Black Sea grain deal was dependent on
the West easing restrictions on Russia's own agricultural and
fertilizer exports.
"Wheat is rising today largely on continued geopolitical
risks and concern that the safe shipping channel for Ukraine's
grain exports may not be extended," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX
commodity risk manager. "Fighting in Ukraine has intensified and
there is a lack of news about progress in talks to prolong the
shipping channel which is creating worry."
Russian drones hit tanks with sunflower oil at a terminal in
the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday.
Soybean futures also were higher, with bullish export news
supporting prices. But gains were kept in check by concerns that
top buyer China will soon look to other suppliers.
"It is still expected that Chinese demand will be
completed by mid to late November and that Chinese demand
after that will shift to South America," Tomm Pfitzenmaier,
analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a research note.
Corn futures eased on pressure from the ongoing harvest
in the U.S. Midwest.
At 11:01 a.m. CDT (1601 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December soft red winter wheat futures were up 6-3/4 cents at
$8.66-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT November soybean futures were 9 cents higher
at $13.92-3/4 a bushel and CBOT December corn was down 5
cents at $6.84-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning
that
weekly export inspections of soybeans
totaled 1.882 million bushels, nearly double the prior
week's total and
above market expectations
.
Wheat export inspections came in at a
lower-than-forecast 231,842 tonnes and corn export inspections
were 448,423, in line with analysts' estimates.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Andrea
Ricci)