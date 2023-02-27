U.S. wheat sinks to 17-month low; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures dropped 1.9% to their lowest level since September 2021
as rain across key growing areas during the weekend boosted
harvest prospects for the U.S. crop, traders said.
Optimism that the deal allowing grain shipments from Black
Sea ports in war-torn Ukraine will be renewed in the coming
weeks added pressure to both corn and wheat. The agreement has
increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and
expires in March.
Export demand for U.S. grain has slumped despite the
fighting between two key global suppliers.
"It has been a year since the invasion and the market has
retraced all those gains it made early in the war and more to
the downside," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at
Advance Trading.
At 11:22 a.m. CST (1722 GMT), CBOT May soft red winter wheat
futures were down 13-3/4 cents at $7.08 a bushel. Prices
bottomed out at $7.06-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session, which
was the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active
contract since Sept. 30, 2021.
"Wheat is receiving downward pressure from cheap price
offers for Russian wheat in the export market and also forecasts
of rain in the U.S. Plains this week," said Matt Ammermann,
StoneX commodity risk manager, adding that Russian wheat had
been successful in recent international purchase tenders such as
Egypt's last week and could be offered cheaply again in tenders
this week such as from Turkey.
CBOT May corn was down 4 cents at $6.45-1/4 a bushel,
on track for its fourth straight lower close.
Export concerns also weighed on soybean futures as the
expanding South American harvest provided more supplies for
overseas buyers.
CBOT May soybeans were off 8 cents at $15.11-1/4 a
bushel.
