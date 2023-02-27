Advanced search
U.S. wheat sinks to 17-month low; corn, soy also weak

02/27/2023 | 12:33pm EST
CHICAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped 1.9% to their lowest level since September 2021 as rain across key growing areas during the weekend boosted harvest prospects for the U.S. crop, traders said.

Optimism that the deal allowing grain shipments from Black Sea ports in war-torn Ukraine will be renewed in the coming weeks added pressure to both corn and wheat. The agreement has increased competition for suppliers of wheat and corn and expires in March.

Export demand for U.S. grain has slumped despite the fighting between two key global suppliers.

"It has been a year since the invasion and the market has retraced all those gains it made early in the war and more to the downside," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading.

At 11:22 a.m. CST (1722 GMT), CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were down 13-3/4 cents at $7.08 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at $7.06-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session, which was the lowest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 30, 2021.

"Wheat is receiving downward pressure from cheap price offers for Russian wheat in the export market and also forecasts of rain in the U.S. Plains this week," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager, adding that Russian wheat had been successful in recent international purchase tenders such as Egypt's last week and could be offered cheaply again in tenders this week such as from Turkey.

CBOT May corn was down 4 cents at $6.45-1/4 a bushel, on track for its fourth straight lower close.

Export concerns also weighed on soybean futures as the expanding South American harvest provided more supplies for overseas buyers.

CBOT May soybeans were off 8 cents at $15.11-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.55% 650 End-of-day quote.-4.20%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.07% 5696.76 Real-time Quote.2.44%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.69% 532.0949 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.59% 599.5031 Real-time Quote.-0.31%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.16% 498.8 End-of-day quote.3.89%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.18% 18.8801 Delayed Quote.0.96%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.44% 705.5 End-of-day quote.-10.57%
