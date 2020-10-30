U.S. wheat slides on profit-taking, improving weather

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on
Friday for a fifth straight session, retreating from multi-year
highs set last week, on fund-driven long liquidation and
improving crop prospects in the southern U.S. Plains, analysts
said.
Soybean futures firmed on export demand while corn settled
narrowly mixed, with the front December contract losing
relative to back months as speculators rolled long December
positions forward into deferred contracts.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red wheat futures
settled down 5-1/4 cents at $5.98-1/2 per bushel after dipping
to $5.95-1/4, the contract's lowest since Oct. 14.
CBOT January soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at
$10.56-1/4 a bushel and December corn finished flat at
$3.98-1/2.
All three commodities posted weekly declines, with wheat
falling the most at 5.4%. But all three ended higher for the
month of October, with corn rising about 5%.
Wheat sagged on Friday on profit-taking and improving
weather in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including the U.S.
Plains and Midwest, where storms this week brought welcome
moisture.
"We look for crop conditions to improve about 3 percentage
points in winter wheat, led by soft wheat," said Terry Reilly,
senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 41% of
the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 56% a
year earlier and below analyst expectations, amid dry conditions
in the southern Plains.
Worries about dry conditions hurting wheat prospects in the
Plains as well as other key suppliers, including Russia and
Argentina, had boosted front-month wheat futures to $6.38-1/4 a
bushel last week, the highest price in a continuous chart of
front-month CBOT wheat in nearly six years.
Managed funds had built a net long position in CBOT wheat
futures of nearly 52,000 contracts by Oct. 20, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed, their largest since February,
leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation.
CBOT soybean futures drew support from export demand for
U.S. supplies. The USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of
121,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita)