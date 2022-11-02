Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal

11/02/2022 | 06:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates with closing U.S. prices)

PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine, a reversal of its weekend decision to pull out of the deal in a move that had sent wheat futures surging higher.

Corn followed wheat lower on the Black Sea news, as well as worries about weak export demand for U.S. supplies. But soybean futures ended higher after a choppy session, lifted by strength in global vegetable oil markets.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat settled down 56-1/2 cents at $8.46 per bushel after dipping to $8.37-3/4, one tic away from its 65-cent daily limit.

Wheat also tumbled in Europe where the benchmark December contract on Paris-based Euronext ended down 16.5 euros or 4.6% at 341.25 euros per tonne, nearly filling a gap marked at the open on Monday.

CBOT December corn settled down 10-1/4 cents at $6.87-1/2 per bushel while January soybeans finished 6-1/4 cents higher at $14.54 a bushel.

Wheat set the weaker tone after Russia's reversal on the Black Sea export corridor. Moscow said it would renew its participation in the U.N.-brokered corridor just four days after suspending its role in the deal saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of a drone attack on its fleet there.

"These latest announcements remove part of the risk premium for exporters so we are losing what we had gained over the past days in wheat," Arthur Portier of consultancy Agritel said.

"However, we still don't know whether the deal will be extended later this month so uncertainty remains," he added.

Corn took cues from wheat, with additional pressure noted from news that China's customs agency updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters, potentially clearing the way for exports of Brazilian corn to China.

"With China giving the green light to import from several different Brazilian locations, traders are a little nervous that will steal some market share from the United States. We are already off to a poor start for (export sales) commitments," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Soybeans firmed on strength in global vegetable oil markets, including CBOT soyoil and Malaysian palm oil futures, as well as optimism about soybean export demand from China. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.67% 95.46 Delayed Quote.18.77%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 686.5 End-of-day quote.17.61%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5323.81 Real-time Quote.-15.18%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.00% 567.5954 Real-time Quote.17.61%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.00% 577.2698 Real-time Quote.8.10%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 424.3 End-of-day quote.3.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.70% 60.7 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -6.37% 845 End-of-day quote.17.09%
WTI 0.19% 88.799 Delayed Quote.17.70%
Latest news "Economy"
06:54pSun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
RE
06:48pNZ's a2 Milk gets temporary approval to export infant milk formula to U.S
RE
06:47pU.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
RE
06:47pBrazil's Bolsonaro asks protesters to clear road blockades -video
RE
06:41pMalian minister says Russia will ship food and fuel to Mali in coming weeks
RE
06:40pLatam Airlines pilots in Chile vote to strike on eve of Chapter 11 exit
RE
06:40pAustralian regulator orders audit of bookmakers Sportsbet, Bet365
RE
06:30p'Considerable' monkeypox transmission happens before symptoms, study suggests
RE
06:28pU.S. corn market share threatened by importers and fellow suppliers alike -Braun
RE
06:24pNew Zealand central bank can get inflation under control: RBNZ governor
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Interim Report Q3 2022
5Transcript : The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, No..

HOT NEWS