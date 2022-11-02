U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal

(Updates with closing U.S. prices)
PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted
from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would
resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn
Ukraine, a reversal of its weekend decision to pull out of the
deal in a move that had sent wheat futures surging higher.
Corn followed wheat lower on the Black Sea news, as well as
worries about weak export demand for U.S. supplies. But soybean
futures ended higher after a choppy session, lifted by strength
in global vegetable oil markets.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat settled down
56-1/2 cents at $8.46 per bushel after dipping to $8.37-3/4, one
tic away from its 65-cent daily limit.
Wheat also tumbled in Europe where the benchmark December
contract on Paris-based Euronext ended down 16.5 euros
or 4.6% at 341.25 euros per tonne, nearly filling a gap marked
at the open on Monday.
CBOT December corn settled down 10-1/4 cents at
$6.87-1/2 per bushel while January soybeans finished 6-1/4
cents higher at $14.54 a bushel.
Wheat set the weaker tone after Russia's reversal on the
Black Sea export corridor. Moscow said it would renew its
participation in the U.N.-brokered corridor just four days after
suspending its role in the deal saying it could not guarantee
the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of a
drone attack on its fleet there.
"These latest announcements remove part of the risk premium
for exporters so we are losing what we had gained over the past
days in wheat," Arthur Portier of consultancy Agritel said.
"However, we still don't know whether the deal will be
extended later this month so uncertainty remains," he added.
Corn took cues from wheat, with additional pressure noted
from news that China's customs agency updated its list of
approved Brazilian corn exporters, potentially clearing the way
for exports of Brazilian corn to China.
"With China giving the green light to import from several
different Brazilian locations, traders are a little nervous that
will steal some market share from the United States. We are
already off to a poor start for (export sales) commitments,"
said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in
Chicago.
Soybeans firmed on strength in global vegetable oil markets,
including CBOT soyoil and Malaysian palm oil
futures, as well as optimism about soybean export demand from
China.
