U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be
bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S.
supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key
export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the
government said on Thursday.
The report could ease concerns over global food inflation as
global food prices hover at a 10-year high. The U.N. food agency
highlighted wheat in its latest price index due to heavy rains
in Australia and potential changes to export measures in Russia.
"They came out with more wheat than anyone expected," said
Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing. "The
world stocks are up, so that was a little bearish."
U.S. wheat ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were
pegged at 598 million bushels, up 15 million from the previous
forecast, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Analysts had been expecting wheat ending stocks of 589
million bushels, based on the average of estimates given in a
Reuters poll.
The outlook added further pressure to Chicago Board of Trade
wheat futures, which had already been trading at a
one-month low.
USDA cut its wheat export forecast for the United States by
20 million bushels to 840 million. If realized, that would be a
drop of 15% from the prior year.
Global wheat production was seen at 777.89 million tonnes,
up from 775.28 million in November. The biggest increase came
from Australia, where the crop was seen reaching 34 million
tonnes, up 2.5 million from the November outlook.
The rising production forecasts bumped up the global wheat
stocks outlook to a bigger-than-expected 278.18 million tonnes.
USDA left its outlooks for U.S. corn and soybean ending
stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels and 1.493 billion
bushels, respectively.
Analysts had been expecting slightly higher soybean stocks
and slightly lower corn stocks.
