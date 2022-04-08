U.S. wheat supply outlook rises as exports fall - government

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat supplies will be
bigger than previously expected as exporters have failed to gain
new export business even as fighting between Ukraine and Russia
disrupts shipments from the Black Sea region, the government
said on Friday.
Importing nations initially expected to have to find
alternative supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine in late
February but Russia's exports have picked up pace recently.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special
operation.”
The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for
Ukraine's wheat exports by 1 million tonnes to 19 million, and
boosted its forecast for Russia's wheat exports by 1 million to
33 million tonnes. Together, the two countries are forecast to
account for about 26% of global wheat exports.
Before the invasion, USDA had forecast that the two
countries' combined wheat exports would total 59 million tonnes.
USDA left its outlook for domestic corn supplies unchanged
in its monthly report, with U.S. exports in line with the March
forecast.
Wheat and corn futures at the Chicago Board of
Trade pared their gains immediately after the report was
released before surging to fresh session highs.
"The way the market is reacting tells me that they think
there's more news to come, particularly more tightening of
stocks," said Bob Utterback, president of Utterback Marketing.
"I don't think USDA has fully factored in the Ukraine crop into
this report."
U.S. wheat ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year that
ends May 31 were pegged at 678 million bushels, up 25 million
from a month earlier. USDA lowered its U.S. export outlook by 15
million bushels and cut usage from the feed and residual sector
by 10 million.
Global wheat stocks were cut to a five-year low of 278.42
million tonnes.
Corn ending stocks were seen at 1.440 billion bushels,
unchanged from a month earlier, and soybean ending stocks were
seen at 260 million bushels, down 25 million from a month
earlier as crop shortfalls in Brazil have boosted overseas
demand for U.S. soy.
(Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark
Porter)