U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly; first-quarter GDP seen revised slightly up

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories
increased solidly in March and the pace of accumulation in the
prior month was stronger than previously reported, which could
lead to a small upward revision to the first-quarter gross
domestic product estimate.
The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale
inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Data for
February was revised higher to show stocks at wholesalers
climbing 2.8% instead of the previously reported 2.6%.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected March inventories
would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories advanced 22.0% in
March on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of
gross domestic product. Wholesale motor vehicle inventories
accelerated 2.4% after rebounding 1.9% in February.
Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, rose 2.3% in March.
Inventory investment slowed in the first quarter from the
October-December period's robust pace, subtracting 0.8
percentage point from GDP last quarter. That combined with a
record trade deficit to weigh on GDP, resulting in the economy
contracting at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter.
Following February's upward revision, economists estimate
that inventories subtracted 0.6 percentage point from GDP, which
would trim the pace of decline in output to a 1.3% rate.
Economists had anticipated the rate of decrease in GDP would
be raised to a 1.5% rate after data last week showed the surge
in the trade deficit in March was bigger than what they said the
government assumed in its snapshot of first-quarter GDP.
"The real change in inventories in the first quarter looks
strong," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New
York. "But this is still more modest than the fourth quarter
change in inventories, and we still believe inventories weighed
on GDP growth in first quarter."
The government is scheduled to publish its first GDP
revision later this month. The number could also be impacted by
March business inventories data due next week as well as any
revisions to March retail sales, industrial production, housing
starts and durable goods orders data.
Sales at wholesalers increased 1.7% in March after gaining
1.5% in February. At March's sales pace it would take
wholesalers 1.22 months to clear shelves, unchanged from
February.
With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to curb
inflation, demand is expected to cool. Some economists warn that
this, in an environment of fractured supply chains, could create
an inventory imbalance that could trigger a recession.
"The current supply-chain disruptions are making it
difficult for businesses to manage their inventories," said Matt
Colyar, an economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania. "Therefore, it's possible that businesses are
caught with excess inventories in a couple of years as they
over-order today to compensate for the delays."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani;
Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)