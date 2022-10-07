Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in August

10/07/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A delivery worker loads trucks with totes packed with groceries for delivery inside a Peapod grocery distribution warehouse facility in Jersey City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in August amid a stagnation in sales, a potential sign of an unwanted build-up of goods as higher interest rates dampen demand, which could hurt the economy in the coming year.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories jumped 1.3% as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers rose 0.6% in July. August's increase was in line with economists' expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected August inventories would be unrevised. Wholesale inventories increased 25.0% in August on a year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product.

Wholesale motor vehicle inventories accelerated 5.1% after 2.5% in July. Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, increased 0.9% in August. This component goes into the calculation of GDP and suggested that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth in the third quarter.

A sharp slowdown in the pace of inventory accumulation in the second quarter relative to the January-March quarter's brisk rate weighed on GDP last quarter. The economy contracted at a 0.6% annualized rate in the second quarter after shrinking at a 1.6% pace in the January-March period.

An unwanted accumulation of inventory is bad for the economy as it reduces the incentive for businesses to order more stock, undercutting manufacturing.

Sales at wholesalers edged up 0.1% in August after falling 1.5% in July. At August's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.31 months to clear shelves, up from 1.29 months in July.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:31aBritain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
11:27aUK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns after allegations of serious misconduct
RE
11:19aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
11:19aSpanish prosecutors launch hate crime investigation over dorm sex threat video
RE
11:18aSpain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services
RE
11:16aCanada lifts work hour limits for international students to help labour shortage
RE
11:10aHead of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin
RE
11:05aAnalysis-Defeats in Ukraine stoke crisis for Vladimir Putin
RE
11:01aSpain's energy minister says Europe nearing gas benchmark consensus
RE
10:57aItalian commissioner proposes cheaper gas for area hosting new LNG terminal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

HOT NEWS