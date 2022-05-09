U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories
increased solidly in March, though the pace slowed from the
prior month amid rising sales, government data showed on Monday.
The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 2.3%
in March as reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers climbed
2.8% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
inventories would be unrevised.
Wholesale inventories advanced 22.0% in March on a
year-on-year basis. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic
product. Wholesale motor vehicle inventories accelerated 2.4%
after rebounding 1.9% in February.
Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, rose 2.3% in March.
This component goes into the calculation of GDP.
Inventory investment slowed in the first quarter from the
October-December period's robust pace. That, together with a
record trade deficit, weighed on gross domestic product,
resulting in the economy contracting at a 1.4% annualized rate
in the first quarter.
Sales at wholesalers increased 1.7% in March after gaining
1.5% in February. At March's sales pace it would take
wholesalers 1.22 months to clear shelves, unchanged from
February.
