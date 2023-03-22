STORY: Lee also thinks that despite layoffs across the tech and banking sectors, "businesses are still hiring.... I think the economy is still fairly strong."

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks also made clear that the central bank remained committed to reining in inflation.

Worries persist that the Fed's aggressive battle against inflation could tip the economy into recession, and recent turmoil in the banking sector, sparked by failures of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, have exacerbated those fears.