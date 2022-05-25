Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. will cover baby formula cost for low-income families -agriculture agency

05/25/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will temporarily cover the cost of baby formula for low-income families dependent on government discounts in states contracted with formula makers Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson, the agency said Wednesday.

A nagging shortage of infant formula has limited access to the vital product nationwide, and families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program administered by USDA have been particularly constrained.

WIC shoppers can typically only buy formula produced by the company that has a contract with their state, territory, or tribe. Infants on WIC consume about 56% of the nation's formula. [L2N2XF204]

Abbott Laboratories, the biggest participant in the WIC program whose Michigan plant closure due to complaints of bacterial contamination greatly exacerbated the national shortage, has said it will honor its rebates even if shoppers buy competing formulas.

USDA said it would step in to cover the cost of competing formulas in states with Reckitt or Nestle contracts, if the contracted formula is not available, using authority granted to the agency under the Access to Baby Formula law signed by President Biden on May 21.

The agency sent letters to states with Reckitt and Nestle contracts on May 24 encouraging them to work with the companies to negotiate temporary flexibility in their formula contracts by covering a wider range of their own or competitors' products.

Reckitt and Nestle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"WIC families are depending on us for the vital nourishment their babies and children need to thrive," said agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement. "We cannot let them down."

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pWorld Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says
RE
03:35pBeto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference
RE
03:32pUncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule undocks from space station for return to Earth
RE
03:31pU.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare
RE
03:30pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
03:29pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:27pELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
03:25pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:24pWorld Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
RE
03:24pU.S. will cover baby formula cost for low-income families -agriculture agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Wall Street seesaws after Fed minutes release
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS