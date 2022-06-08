Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas

06/08/2022 | 07:25pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during a media briefing at the White House in Washington

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - Climate will be an "important topic of discussion" between the United States and Brazil during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

The U.S. will also discuss the topic of "open, transparent and democratic elections" with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the summit, Sullivan said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pEgypt extends ban on staples including wheat, flour and corn for three more months -document
RE
02:32pTwo Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court -Russian news agency
RE
02:28pChile's Codelco stops smelter for maintenance after environmental incident
RE
02:26pTurkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns
RE
02:25pU.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas
RE
02:24pCFTC eyes potential oversight of cryptocurrencies, carbon trading - commissioner
RE
02:17pLockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024
RE
02:16pU.S. senator to convene classified briefing on semiconductors amid chip shortage - sources
RE
02:13pU.S. asks whether China, Russia's North Korea vetoes are putting ties over world security
RE
02:08pWorld Bank to fund $900 million development projects in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK stocks slip as rate hike, inflation fears bite; Wizz Air down on ble..
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3UK stocks steady ahead of c. bank meetings; Wizz Air slips
4Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine
5FTSE 100 Falls as Miners Drop; Oil, Industrials Gain

HOT NEWS