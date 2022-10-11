Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. will keep eye on Iran amid Saudi review - State Department

10/11/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Price was asked at a briefing how the United States could fulfill President Joe Biden's pledge to recalibrate its relationship with Saudi Arabia without benefiting its regional adversary, Iran.

"We won't take our eye off the threat that Iran poses not only to the region, but in some ways beyond," Price said.

Previously, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden believes the United States should review its relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production and is willing to discuss lawmakers' concerns about the bilateral relationship.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.16% 93.76 Delayed Quote.25.65%
WTI -2.40% 88.602 Delayed Quote.20.44%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pJury to decide Parkland school shooter's fate
RE
05:56pShares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
05:55pU.S. House lawmaker pushes Postal Service on $3 bln EV spending details
RE
05:50pNATO tightens security amid Moscow's increased aggression
RE
05:43pECB's Villeroy lays out plan for shrinking balance sheet
RE
05:39pIMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024
RE
05:37pU.S. will keep eye on Iran amid Saudi review - State Department
RE
05:37pU.S. Supreme Court mulls Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's DNA testing bid
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.10% to 145.86 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.80% to $1.0968 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
3U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
4TGS : and the American Institute of Formation Evaluation (AIFE) Announc..
5Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS