U.S. will keep eye on Iran amid Saudi review - State Department
10/11/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
STORY: Price was asked at a briefing how the United States could fulfill President Joe Biden's pledge to recalibrate its relationship with Saudi Arabia without benefiting its regional adversary, Iran.
"We won't take our eye off the threat that Iran poses not only to the region, but in some ways beyond," Price said.
Previously, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden believes the United States should review its relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production and is willing to discuss lawmakers' concerns about the bilateral relationship.