U.S. will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table -Biden

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said
the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran
in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss
how to revive the Iran nuclear deal, according to a video
released by CBS News on Sunday.
Asked if the United States will lift sanctions first to get
Iran back to the negotiating table, Biden replied: "no" in the
interview, which was recorded on Friday. Asked if Iran had to
stop enriching uranium first, Biden nodded. It was not clear
exactly what he meant, as Iran is permitted to enrich uranium
under the 2015 nuclear deal within certain limits.
