Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S will renew COVID-19 public health emergency in January

11/11/2022 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The word

The United States in January will extend the COVID-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, a Biden administration official said on Friday.

The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision, the official said.

The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since. But the government in August began signaling it planned to let it expire in Jan.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has promised to give states 60 days notice before letting the emergency expire, which would have been on Friday if it did not plan on renewing it again in January.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

By Jeff Mason and Ahmed Aboulenein


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:12pElizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud
RE
04:11pCredit Suisse overhaul draws scrutiny from some investors, proxy adviser over governance
RE
04:11pNasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
04:11pWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
04:05pMalpass says agreement by chad's creditors does not include…
RE
04:05pWorld bank's malpass says 'deeply concerned' about chad's longer…
RE
04:01pS&p 500 notches biggest weekly percentage gain since june…
RE
04:01pNasdaq posts largest weekly percentage advance since march…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 5.90%, the dow added 4.…
RE
04:00pNasdaq and S&P 500 end higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
4Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS