Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 04:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of U.S. flag with TikTok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S Commerce Department said on Sunday it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Friday blocked the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12 that would have effectively barred ByteDance-owned TikTok from operating in the United States.

The Commerce Department said on Sunday it would "comply with the injunction ... but intends to vigorously defend the (executive order) and the Secretary's implementation efforts from legal challenges."

Beetlestone enjoined the agency from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions.

President Donald Trump's administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government. TikTok denies the allegations.

Beetlestone wrote that the "government's own descriptions of the national security threat posed by the TikTok app are phrased in the hypothetical."

On Sept. 27, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction in a suit brought by ByteDance that stopped the Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores to remove TikTok for download by new users. That order had been set to take effect later that day.

Nichols is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday on the other aspects of the Commerce Department order that Beetlestone blocked on Friday.

Beetlestone's order, in a suit brought by three TikTok content creators, also blocks the app store download ban.

Talks have been ongoing to finalize a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations. Trump said last month the deal had his "blessing."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By David Shepardson


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.80% 1616.11 Delayed Quote.20.67%
APPLE INC. -5.60% 108.86 Delayed Quote.48.29%
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.16% 56.11 Delayed Quote.5.91%
WALMART INC. -0.84% 138.75 Delayed Quote.16.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pGOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : KEYNOTE ADDRESS PRIME MINISTER, HON. TUILAEPA DR. SAILELE MALIELEGAOI, – OFFICIAL OPENING OF SAMOA COMMERCIAL BANK'S NEW BUILDING AND HEADQUARTERS AT TAUESE
PU
04:12pU.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling
RE
03:34pU.s. commerce department will "vigorously defend" executive order seeking to bar transactions with tiktok after nov. 12 - statement
RE
03:30pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Zeta
PU
03:15pANGLO AMERICAN : reinforces sustainability commitment and pathways to decarbonisation
PU
03:15pGLENCORE : UN World Cities Day 2020
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Election, the Fed and Employment
DJ
02:28pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:26pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:15pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : NPPC Petition Leads to U.S. Trade Sanctions Against Thailand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED CONTINENTAL : Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers ..
4In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who win..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group