U.S. will 'vigorously' economic interests against China's policies - Tai

03/30/2022 | 11:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Tai speaks to media following tour of silicon wafer plant, in Bay City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will vigorously defend U.S. economic interests and values against the negative impacts of China's economic policies as it doubles down on its state-centered economic system, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday.

Tai told the House Ways and Means Committee that Washington's talks with Beijing about its unmet purchase commitments under a Phase 1 trade deal and broader non-market policies had been "unduly difficult" and new tools were needed.

"Going forward, our strategy will expand beyond only pressing China for change and needs to include vigorously defending our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of China's economic policies and practices," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)


© Reuters 2022
